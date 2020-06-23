Covid-19: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to take convocation online

First time in Karnataka, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will hold its 22nd convocation online on June 25, to follow the social distance rule.

Only about 200 people, including 60 gold medalists, the Governor, chief guest and other dignitaries will take part in the event physically. More than 30,000 students, getting their degree certificates, will attend the convocation virtually. Parents or guardians will not be allowed to accompany the gold medalists.

Briefing to the media, vice chancellor of RGUHS Dr Sachidanand said, "The Covid-19 protocol will be followed and all precautionary and safety, hygiene measures will be in place during the convocation ceremony."

"The governor has agreed to be present and former director of IISc Dr Balaram will deliver Convocation address which will be held at NIMHANS convention centre. Dr Appaji, peadiatric oncologist from Kidwai institute, will be conferred with honorary doctorate," said Sachidanand.

Dip in pass percentage

The overall pass percentage of the university this year has dropped by 5 per cent. While the pass percentage last year was 88 per cent, this year it is 82.20 per cent.

According to the university officials, this is mainly because more number of students appeared for exams this year compared to the previous year. "Over 36,000 students appeared for the exams this year against last year's 33,000," the vice chancellor said.

Gold medals

Girl students outnumbered boys by bagging 99 gold medals as against 33 by boys. Overall, 158 gold medals and 15 cash prizes will be given.

Rashmita R from SDM institute of dental sciences Dharwad will be awarded 6 gold medals and Chindi from Sri Sri college of Ayurveda Bengaluru will receive 5 gold medals and one cash prize. In medical, Pooja Hittalamani from SDM College of medical sciences Dharwad will get 4 gold medals.