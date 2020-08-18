Covid-19 sealing modified after outcry

Facing flak from residents, especially apartment dwellers, on containment procedures, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided against sealing individual houses from now on.

Instead, the civic body will only put up a poster, either on the door or gate, about Covid isolation besides sensitising immediate neighbours. However, the usual seal-down procedures will be followed if there more than 3 cases within a 100 metre radius.

“We have decided to bring in a few changes to the SOP for containment zones in the city,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, after a high-level meeting with all the zonal engineers in Malleswaram on Monday.

“Accordingly, wherever there are individual isolated cases (houses, apartments), like one or two patients, such dwelling units will not be sealed down henceforth using barricades or corrugated metal sheets. Instead, a poster will be put up about the isolated case and neighbours will be sensitised besides informing the RWA.”

The commissioner further added that if there are more than three cases in a 100 metre radius area, then officials will seal the area as it would be deemed a cluster.

Last week, more than 500 Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), predominantly from apartment communities, expressed their dissent against the current sealing procedure, saying it resulted in inconvenience to neighbours living close by.

Following that, BBMP officials in consultation with the chief secretary resolved not to seal any houses with one or two Covid positive cases.

The commissioner also explained that in such cases, patients will be geo-coded and tagged for effective monitoring following successful completion of isolation period.

“The same details will also be passed onto enforcement officials at the zonal and booth level for monitoring,” Prasad said.