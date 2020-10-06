Covid-19: Social distancing unheard of inside these packed private buses

Unregulated for years, private bus operators in the city have crossed another dangerous barrier in Covid times.

Packed with commuters, their buses and cabs now violate every social-distancing norm in the rule book, endangering hundreds of lives on arterial roads around the city.

Visuals of these vehicles packed with commuters far beyond the accepted numbers were captured by DH photographers from Tumakuru Road and other arterial routes. Rules mandate that a BMTC bus cannot take more than 30 passengers. But these private buses, much smaller in size, carry over 50.

Unable to afford the BMTC bus fares, the commuters — mostly workers from garment factories in Peenya Industrial Estate and surroundings — rely on the private buses and cabs.

“They don’t get paid much beyond the minimum monthly wage of Rs 8,500. The BMTC fares, which can go up to Rs 30 daily, are unaffordable for them,” explained Prathibha R, president, Garment and Textile Workers Union.

Besides the cost, the poor frequency of BMTC buses also drives the workers to take private buses. “In Covid times, every rupee matters. But it is also about the higher frequency and more stops allowed by private vehicles. BMTC can address this by increasing its schedules. Instead, even the existing fleet is reduced,” noted Vinay Sreenivasa from the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV).

Historically, the private bus operators have been highly unregulated, Srinivasa pointed out. Many private transport companies are owned by influential people, and deals struck with Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) ensure that the violations go unrecorded.

“When they are not even supposed to operate, who will care for social-distancing,” Srinivasa asked.

For years, the union had been seeking subsidised BMTC passes for the factory workers. The factory managements, the BMTC, and the workers could share the cost. But, as Prathibha recalled, these demands were not entertained.

Run out of options, the workers are forced to take the risk in crowded private buses. “For them, it is a matter of their livelihoods. They cannot afford to stay home fearing Covid,” she noted.

Poor crowd control

Besides, as Genesia Rodrigues from BBPV noted, social-distancing norms are not strictly adhered to even inside BMTC buses. “I have seen only a few conductors engage in crowd management. Why don’t they let in passengers from one door and allow only exits from the other door? This will help control crowds better.”