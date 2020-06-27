Covid-19 testing, treatment to be ramped up in Bengaluru

The state government on Friday said it will ramp up testing and treatment facilities in Bengaluru to rein in the pandemic which is slowly spreading its tentacles across the tech hub.

Daily tests will go up from the current 4,000 to 7,500 in a week’s time, whereas 7,300 additional beds will be added, Bengaluru Covid-19 in-charge minister R Ashoka said after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired a meeting of legislators from the city across party lines on the Covid-19 situation.

The government also accepted a suggestion by Opposition MLAs and decided to appoint a nodal officer in every Assembly constituency in the city.

"The government has already directed private hospitals to reserve 50% of the beds for Covid treatment," Ashoka said.

"At present, the complaint is that one has to wait (to get a bed) for 24-48 hours after they test positive, especially in private hospitals," Ashoka explained. "Going forward, when a person tests positive for Covid, hospitals will have to alert government officials instead of directly sharing the test result with the patient. The official will convey the test result while ensuring that the patient gets a bed."

The government's aim is to ensure that asymptomatic patients are shifted to hotels or convention centres while symptomatic patients are shifted to hospitals within eight hours of being tested positive, the minister added.

For adding additional beds, the government is considering converting stadia, hostels, hotels and other public places into Covid Care Centres, said the minister.

The government is also preparing a blueprint by detailing the requisite additional infrastructure needed to deal with the rising number of cases. The blueprint is being prepared to take the current growth rate of cases into consideration and based on recent projections by the state's Covid war room, which said cases could touch 25,000 by mid-August.

Further, Rs 25 lakh will be made available at the ward-level to cater to the medicine and food requirements of residents of that locality, Ashoka said.