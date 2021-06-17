Covid-19 testing unit at KSR station runs into glitches, many returnees go without a test

Bengaluru: Anticipating possible spur in the infection rate with the influx of returnees after unlocking exercise, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had deployed testing units in crowded areas such as bus stands, railway station and labour camps at construction sites.

While the testing units were deployed at all designated areas, the one at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway station witnessed technical glitches resulting in the let go of the returnees without testing.

Swab collection units were set up at various entry points such as Majestic, Yeshwanthpur, and K R Puram. Tests are also being conducted at Nayandahalli Checkpost, Nice Road Checkpost, and Attibele Checkpost.

Rajendra Cholan, Special Commissioner (Health) BBMP said, "Testing units have been sent to all the railway stations around Bengaluru. We are also coordinating with Deputy Commissioners of the neighbouring districts and collecting samples of those entering Bengaluru at the borders."

Dr Suresh, Health officer of Bommanahalli and in charge of testing the returnees to Bengaluru said, " We have deputed 46 swab collection teams for this purpose. Apart from these entry points, test camps have also been set up in all the major roads.”

Also read: Karnataka logs 7,345 new Covid-19 cases, 148 deaths

Amid the preparations, testing at KSR Railway station ran into trouble as the BBMP personnel tried in vain to establish a connection with the centralised server for registering of testing citizens. Due to the repeated error messages, the personnel were unable to process any testing. "We are unable to feed the details of the people and generate OTP. The server is not taking any data and repeatedly showing error messages.

Due to this, we are unable to test and sitting idle without testing anybody," explained personnel while showing the tablet flashing the error alert. However, Dr Suresh claimed that testing at all the railway stations was smooth. "We have not received any complaints. But will check if there were any issues," he clarified.

According to the data made available by the BBMP, the 46 teams had collected 3,337 samples as of June 15 evening. However, the number of samples collected is set to increase even further. “Looking at the number of travellers, we are expecting the teams to collect nearly 7,000 samples every day from these points,” said another senior BBMP official. Additionally, BBMP has also asked the apartment associations, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), PG owners, and hoteliers to alert them of any persons who have returned to Bengaluru. “Mobile testing teams will be sent to test such people,” Cholan said.