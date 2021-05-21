Traffic cops temporarily suspend manual checks in Bengaluru

The raging impact of Covid second wave in Bengaluru has forced the Bengaluru Traffic Police to temporarily halt manual checking of traffic rule violators and instead monitor the traffic violations digitally using surveillance cameras.

According to BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and health of the traffic police officials patrolling the streets to enforce Covid guidelines.

According to a press statement, the Joint Commissioner said, "Every citizen must obey traffic rules. However, under the lockdown scenario many motorists are found to be violating traffic rules while attending to essential services. But in the interest of our officials and safeguarding their health, we have decided to temporarily suspend the manual checking of traffic violation and monitor the traffic digitally."

Traffic cops have been told to monitor any violations via digital FTVR and enforcement cameras and register cases. "Notices will be sent directly to their homes and there after necessary legal action will be initiated," explained a senior officer with the Bengaluru Traffic Police.