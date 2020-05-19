COVID-19 treatment: Six healthy volunteers to get cytokine injections

The HCG hospital will administer cytokine injections to six healthy individuals on Tuesday or Wednesday as a part of another clinical trial to develop a treatment for moderate COVID-19 patients.

Previously, a critical COVID-19 patient had died three days after being administered plasma therapy, as a part of a clinical trial being conducted by the hospital because of co-morbidities of the patient.

Now the hospital will conduct this trial. According to the investigator of the clinical trial, there are no side effects of the injections that they anticipate.

Cytokines are a large group of proteins that are secreted by specific cells of the immune system. They are a category of signalling molecules that mediate and regulate immunity and inflammation.

After the hospital receives its ethics committee's approval letter, the same will be sent to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for approval. After this, the six volunteers will be injected and monitored for 10 days. After this experiment's results, it will be injected into moderate COVID-19 patients as treatment if they consent to it.

Dr Vishal Rao, the principal investigator of the clinical trial, told DH: "Our injections are ready, and our ethics committee has also given approval. But we are yet to receive the letter and send it to the DCGI. Hopefully, by tomorrow or by Wednesday, we hope to inject the volunteers."

A pre-screening has been done for them and six individuals have voluntarily come forward. "NGOs typically help us in identifying such individuals for a small remuneration or pro-bono basis to support a social cause. When this news came out, many volunteered, including a few doctors," Rao said.

Animal experiments did not show any complications. "This is our first proof. Animal toxicology reports show that there are no adverse reactions, toxicity, heart attacks, deaths or any kind of infections. The injections are only meant to reactivate the immune system. It is meant to give the system a booster shot," he said.

The investigators are hoping the trial result to be ready in 10 days. "We are going to monitor them for 10 days. This is a safety study. Basically, this study should say it was safe to use on healthy human beings and had no side effects, and hence can be used on moderate COVID-19 patients," he added.