Covid-19 vaccine dry run completed successfully at three PHCs in Bengaluru

The Covid-19 vaccination dry run that was underway in three primary health centres in Bengaluru from 9 am to 11 am came to a successful end with 25 beneficiaries participating in the mock drill at each PHC.

At Kamakshipalya PHC in the west zone of BBMP, the registration room brimmed with the mock drill beneficiaries including the ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers of the area, as soon as they were intimated of the time and location.

Upon arrival, details of the beneficiaries were verified against a list. They were given hand sanitisers and their body temperature was checked. Following this, they were sent to the waiting room. The waiting room only had five to six people at a time, awaiting their turn to be 'vaccinated'. They were then 'vaccinated' as per their serial number.

The beneficiaries were kept in the Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) observation room for half an hour and thereafter sent home. The AEFI room did not have more than five people at a time.

Chandragiri, a vaccination officer at Kamakshipalya PHC said, "Since it was only a dry run, we did not per se face any challenges. All 25 mock beneficiaries were successfully 'vaccinated' by 11 am."

At Vidyapeetha PHC, however, there were only 12 people vaccinated till 11 am. A few of the healthcare workers identified for the mock drill were not feeling well and did not turn up at the PHC.

Sunil V, a vaccination officer at Vidyapeetha PHC in BBMP South Zone said, "Since the 25-member list is given from the district headquarters, we cannot substitute those who did not turn up with others. Six health workers are still in the waiting room. Out of 20 members, 18 will finally be 'vaccinated' and two are sick. This mock drill is giving us an idea of how the actual vaccination will be when the vaccine comes."

Anekal PHC picks up pace

Haaragadde PHC in Anekal, Bengaluru Urban was off to a late start. The 'vaccination' started only at 9.30 am. However, only eight beneficiaries were 'vaccinated' by 11 am,

of the 25 mock beneficiaries,

Dr Manohar N, District Surveillance Officer, Bangalore Urban, was present at Haaragadde PHC for the mock drill. He said, "In the message that we sent, the timings mentioned were 8 am to 5 pm. These are the timings for the actual vaccination. But the mock drill has to be conducted only till afternoon. We will iron out these issues in the actual vaccination and send staggered timings to health workers so that all don't turn up at the same time."