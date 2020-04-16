COVID-19 war room releases new hotspot data

To address glaring errors in its initial COVID-19 “hotspot” data, released on Tuesday as part of its daily bulletin, the COVID-19 war room has released new data, which it said is accurate.

The information, which is up to April 15, not only includes cases within the BBMP municipal boundaries, but also statewide information on the reach of the disease.

The numbers, which showcase current and positive COVID-19 cases, bring a sense of perspective to the outbreak.

The recent outbreak at Mysuru’s Nanjangud Pharma Cluster has elevated Mysore City as the number two COVID-19 hotspot in the state.

The royal city’s tally is now 32, in addition to another 14 from the Nanjangud cluster.

In contrast, Bengaluru South’s tally is 28, while Bengaluru North stands at 26. Meanwhile, Kalaburagi follows with 12 and Bidar 11.

Cases in BBMP limits

However, it is the data on cases within the BBMP limits that surprises the most. The largest collection of cases as of April 15, according to the data, is at Ward 18 (Radhakrishna Temple), showing five cases over the past 28 days.

Wards 129 (Jnanabharathi), 135 (Padarayanapura), 152 (Suddagunte Palya) and 179 (Shakambari Nagar) show three cases each. Wards 57 (CV Raman Nagar), 112 (Domlur), 134 (Bapuji Nagar), 196 (Anjanapura) and 198 (Hemmigepura) show two cases each.

The hotspot designation, which applies to any ward that has had one positive case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days, as per an April 11 order by the Government of Karnataka, was initially applied to 38 wards in the city. However, the new data indicates 34 wards. Twenty-four of these wards show one case each. The total tally is 51 cases within the BBMP limits over the past 28 days.

According to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there were currently a total of 34 active COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru Urban. This discrepancy is because some of the cases indicated in the lists have been discharged from hospitals after being cured, a senior BBMP official explained.

“Some 35 people have been discharged as cured. But we continue to tag these wards as hotspots to ensure that a monitoring mechanism exists for that ward,” the official added.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar had told DH that the hotspot designations are dynamic and would change as the information changed.

Thursday marks the 38th official day of the viral outbreak in Karnataka, when Patient 1 was first admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Disease in Bengaluru on March 9.