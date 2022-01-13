Covid cases in Bengaluru cross 15,000 mark

As many as 15,617 new Covid cases have been reported on Wednesday in Bengaluru alone taking the tally of active cases to 73,654. The recovered cases stood at 874. The positivity rate in Bengaluru reached 15.96 per cent.

At least 433 kids aged between 0-9 years and 1,342 between the age group of 10 to years have turned positive rising concerns in Bengaluru.

Micro containment zones swelled to 479 in the city, Mahadevapura reporting most number of zones (189) and followed by 112 centres in Bommanahalli.

The total number of positive cases in the state stood at 21,390. 10 cases of deaths have been reported in the state. The positivity rate for the day stood at 10.96 per cent in the state.

After Bengaluru, with 594 cases Tumakuru reported most number of Covid-19 cases. Mysuru (524), Dakshina Kannada (519), Hassan (409), Udupi (361), Mandya (319), Bengaluru Rural (310), Belagavi (269), Dharwad (264) and Ramnagar (135) also recorded high number of cases.

The patients who succumbed to Covid belonged to age group of 30 years to 90 years. They suffered with symptoms of cough, breathlessness and fever.

Health experts claim that there has been steady increase in the number of Covid infections in Bengaluru Rural, Mandya and Ramnagar districts because of Congress padayatra on Mekedatu. Thousands of people are participating in the rally without following Covid-19 guidelines.

The rally has entered its fourth day and Karnataka High Court is hearing the case on January 14. The court has also issued notices to the state government as well as the Congress party in this regard.

