Covid curbs to be eased in Bengaluru: What's allowed, what's not

As coronavirus positivity rates see a decline across Karnataka, the state government decided to restart activities in a staggered manner, however, only in a few districts from June 14.

While the Covid lockdown will continue in the districts of Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu, other districts have been granted some relaxations.

In those district that include Bengaluru Urban, Covid infections have seen a downward trend. In other districts where the lcokdown has been extended, the positivity rate remains above 5%.

What are the new relaxations?

The new relaxations will be in place for a week, starting June 14 up to June 21.

Under the new unlock phase, all industries will be allowed to operate with 50% staff, except for garment industries which have to function with 30% of their staff.

Have timings for buying essential supplies been extended?

Essential shops and street vendors will be permitted to open for business between 6 am to 2 pm, they were earlier allowed a window of four hours each day between 6 and 10 am.

Will public spaces reopen?

Under the new relaxations, parks have been allowed to reopen from 5 am to 10 am.

What about public transport?

Autos and taxis will be allowed to ply, however, they can ferry only 2 passengers at a time.

Is there a night curfew?

Night curfew will be there from 7 pm to 5 am everyday,

What are the restrictions for weekends?

Weekend curfew wil remain in place till further orders from Friday 7 pm till Monday 5am.

As Covid-19 cases in many states begin to record a decline, phased 'unlocks' have begun. However, we would still remind our readers to remain safe by adhering to all Covid protocols and not stepping out unless due to an emergency, and always masking-up before doing so.