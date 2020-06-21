COVID-positive ASI succumbs to infection in Bengaluru

A 59-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) admitted to Victoria Hospital for COVID-19 disease failed to respond to treatment and died Saturday midnight.

The ASI, attached to the Wilson Garden traffic police station, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18, and was rushed to the COVID ward at Victoria Hospital on June 19.

Police said the station has not been sealed down and no policeman has been quarantined. The ASI is the third policemen to die in the space of a week.

Earlier, an ASI attached to the VV Puram traffic police station died as he underwent treatment, while a constable attached with the Kalasipalya police station succumbed to the disease at Victoria Hospital on Saturday morning. The deaths have shaken many policemen working in the city.

22 cops test positive

Fifteen policemen from the Kalasipalya police station and five from the Ashok Nagar traffic police station have tested positive on Sunday.

Three police personnel — an ASI, a head constable and a constable — tested positive, while a probationary sub-inspector, an ASI, two constables, and a woman constable in the Ashok Nagar traffic police station have tested positive.

Two constables working with the Bandepalya and Koramangala stations have tested positive, while seven policemen who were among the primary contacts have been quarantined.

The policemen who were tested were quarantined three days ago after their colleagues were found with the infection. Soon after their results turned positive, they were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi, Victoria, and Bowring hospitals.