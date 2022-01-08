Covid positive bizman who fled hospital found in home isolation

The Covid-positive son of a Bengaluru-based real-estate mogul who disappeared from the Doddaballapur hospital has told health officials he will remain in home isolation until he is completely cured.

Aditya Virwani, who arrived from the UK at the Kempegowda International Airport on January 3, tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined at Manipal Hospitals in Doddaballapur taluk as per the protocol. But he sneaked out of the hospital the same afternoon, prompting hospital authorities to file a complaint with the local police.

DH had reported the incident on Friday.

Bengaluru Rural police officials said that they took up a case against Virwani for escaping the hospital.

"We had been looking for him until Friday morning. Virwani later informed us he told health officials that he will remain at home until he is cured of the Covid-19 infection completely," a Bengaluru Rural police official said.

"We cannot take action against him until he is cured. After that, we will initiate legal action against him," the official added.

Sources revealed that Virwani initially promised to return to the hospital but absconded. He later got in touch with health department officials and told them about his decision to remain under home quarantine.

Quarantine notice

Health officials from the Bettahalasuru primary healthcare centre of Bengaluru North taluk reportedly advised him to strictly comply with the home-isolation guidelines and pasted a quarantine notice on the door of his residence.

