Covid positivity rate in Bengaluru lowest since Jan 8

The positivity rate in Bengaluru fell to a 9.17% on Friday, the lowest since January 8.

Karnataka on Friday registered a further decline in daily infections, as the state reported 14,950 new cases and 53 fatalities, Of the new cases, 6,039 were from Bengaluru Urban.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,23,098.

Of the 53 deaths, 15 are from Bengaluru Urban followed Mysuru (10), Dakshina Kannada (4), Belagavi and Shivamogga (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ramanagara and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases with 1,018, Mysuru 944, Tumakuru 656, Hassan 560 and Shivamogga 543.

