Covid positivity rate in Bengaluru lowest since Jan 8

Covid positivity rate in Bengaluru lowest since Jan 8

Karnataka on Friday registered a further decline in daily infections, as the state reported 14,950 new cases and 53 fatalities

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 03:54 ist
The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,23,098. Credit: PTI Photo

The positivity rate in Bengaluru fell to a 9.17% on Friday, the lowest since January 8.

Karnataka on Friday registered a further decline in daily infections, as the state reported 14,950 new cases and 53 fatalities, Of the new cases, 6,039 were from Bengaluru Urban. 

The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,23,098. 

Of the 53 deaths, 15 are from Bengaluru Urban followed Mysuru (10), Dakshina Kannada (4), Belagavi and Shivamogga (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ramanagara and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases with 1,018, Mysuru 944, Tumakuru 656, Hassan 560 and Shivamogga 543. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
positivity rate
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 