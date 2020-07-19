False Bengaluru hospital clip goes viral, case filed

Covid:19: False Bengaluru hospital video goes viral, police register case

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 16:58 ist
Victoria Hospital, a major dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Bengaluru

 A video claiming to show a condition of a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the city was found to be false and police have registered a case. Police said such videos have the potential to create panic in society and asked people to refrain from it.

"#Covid False video about conditions of hospitals in Blore circulated on social media. Case registered in Cybercrime PS. While Govt, society at large fighting the pandemic. Some r creating/forwarding messages/videos which has potential to create panic in society. REFRAIN FROM IT," Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.

The video showed scores of people wearing masks gathered in a small space allegedly at an Out-Patient Department in a hospital, and a person filming it, claiming to be a doctor expressing concern that it was a threat to all medical staff, including the patients. The video went viral on social media, falsely identifying it to be from Victoria Hospital, a major dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the city. Official sources said the video was reportedly from a hospital in one of the northern states and not from Victoria Hospital. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Victoria Hospital
Fake News

