Crack down on PoP Ganesha idols: KSPCB to local bodies

Six years after banning Ganesha and Gauri idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical colours, the KSPCB has told local bodies across the state, including the BBMP, to crack down on violators.

Reminding that the high court has upheld its 2016 notification, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said local bodies have the responsibility to ensure the elimination of PoP and chemical colours in making the idols.

As per the guidelines issued on Friday, those setting up idols in public places should give an undertaking that they will not generate waste and will not cause noise pollution through loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am.

KSPCB looked into the details of the permissions given by the police to organisations and groups to set up pandals. It advised officials to use the information to check if any organisation was violating its rules.

At the BBMP level, directions have been given to set up zonal committees comprising the zonal joint commissioner, KSPCB regional officer, an officer from the police department and a representative from an NGO to keep a vigil on those violating the rules.

Besides the crackdown, district authorities along the state border have been told to set up checkpoints by coordinating with transport department officials to check the flow of PoP idols from outside.

In case people have set up PoP idols, steps should be taken to ensure that such idols do not reach lakes, ponds or rivers. Separate arrangements should be made for their immersion, the KSPCB said.

The guidelines reiterated the restriction on the height of the Ganesha idol at five feet. The KSPCB said it took into consideration the weight, transportation and waste generation before fixing the maximum height limit.

KSPCB member secretary Srinivasulu said the rules were aimed at creating awareness.

“Though our enforcement activities are limited, we have seen positive responses in society. Over the last few years, we have seen people understanding the importance of celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly way,” he said.