Crashing supplies send tomato prices skywards

A sudden shortfall in tomato supply in the city has sent the prices skywards. A kilogram of tomato is now retailing at Rs 50 to Rs 60, as against Rs 20 a fortnight ago.

Traders at Dasanapura and Singena Agrahara APMC markets said tomato supply had dropped drastically in the last few days. “All through the lockdown and during unlock 1.0, the price of tomato has been stable at Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kilogram,” said a trader. “But on Wednesday, a kilogram of tomato was costing Rs 50.”

Traders attribute the short supply to the recent rains that virtually wiped out the tomato crop. “Following the relaxation of lockdown rules, farmers took to tomato cultivation. But heavy rains in various parts have damaged the crops,” revealed another trader.