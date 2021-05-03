Crowds in Bengaluru markets as curfew curbs relaxed

Despite the curbs on public movement as part of the curfew to contain Covid-19, people crowded the markets on Sunday morning.

The rush was the result of relaxation in the curfew. People can now buy essential commodities from 6 am to noon.

People rushed to KR Market, Rajajinagar, Moodalapalya, Vijayanagar, Basavanagudi, Hebbal, Nagavara and other areas to buy vegetables and other commodities. Though most of them wore masks, the idea of social-distancing was soon forgotten. Some pulled down the mask to speak to vendors.

Poultry and meat shops began to see queues right in the morning as people came early to buy the ingredients for Sunday lunch. Some shops introduced the token system to reduce the rush and avoid getting fined by the police. However, people who got the token gathered in groups. Authorities had a tough time dispersing the crowds.

Security at rail station

As the flow of migrant workers to railway stations continued, authorities deployed police and security personnel to manage the crowds.

Many passengers gathered in small groups at the entrance or in front of the building housing the reservation counters. Police told them to mask up and maintain social distance. Police checked the tickets of passengers to weed out those loitering with no valid reason.