Cubbon Park birds get water after High Court steps in

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 01:37 ist
The high court parking lot abutting on the Cubbon Park is now deserted. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

The High Court of Karnataka has come to the rescue of birds and animals inhabiting the Cubbon Park, which have been deprived of water due to the ongoing lockdown. 

Following the directions of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, High Court Registrar (Administration) Venkatesh Nayak wrote to the Horticulture Department to provide water to animals and birds in the high court parking lot. Social activist T Narasimha Murthy had written to the chief justice about the water scarcity. 

Dr G Kusuma, Deputy Director (Cubbon Park), said they had started following the directions. “Every day, we have been filling up the water in cement pots and waterholes for birds, squirrels and dogs,” she told DH. 

Cubbon Park
birds
drinking water
High Court of Karnataka
COVID-19
