Cubbon Park history will be at your fingertips: Report

Cubbon Park is one of Bengaluru's biggest landmarks and a mark of pride for the city. Walking through the park is set to become simpler and a lot more interesting. How does a digital park guide sound?

FlippAR - an app based on augmented reality software - in collaboration with the Horticulture Department, is planning to develop an app that facilitates interactive signages in the green space, just like the ones that are already installed at Lalbagh and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

"The signages will act as on-spot guides for visitors. All one needs to do is open the app and point their phone at the signage placed before the statue or the heritage structure," said G Kusuma, Deputy Director (Cubbon Park), Horticulture Department, in a Times of India report.

She told the daily that initially, there will be about 10 installations at Cubbon Park, which will include the Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall housing the state Central Library and some old statues.

"Cubbon Park has a lot of history to tell," said Vivek Mahaveer Jain, founder of FlippAR, in the report. "With these interactive signages, information and surrounding stories will be at your fingertips. The content is mainly visual with related photographs and text embedded."

"For the time being, the content is available in English and in coming months, it will be available in Kannada as well," he said.

Interactive signages come in handy for foreign tourists also and the response has been impressive, said Vivek, citing FlippAR's previous experience with Lalbagh.