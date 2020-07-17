CV Raman General Hospital accused of showing inaccurate bed occupancy details; hospital denies allegations

On a surprise visit to CV Raman General hospital, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar found that the hospital was showing incorrect bed occupancy details as far as high flow oxygen beds were concerned. The hospital, however, refuted all allegations.

In a statement from his office, he said, "Despite having 15 high flow oxygen beds vacant, only two patients were provided those beds." Hospital authorities explained that there were five patients in reality and that they were distributed in various wards.

"As patients' condition deteriorate, they're put on oxygen, and are sent back to the general ward when they get better. The data update is done every 12 hours and can't be changed every time the patient's health fluctuates as it is dynamic. There are 15 high flow oxygen machines and they can be placed anywhere. We haven't presented a distorted picture of beds," a doctor at the hospital who did not want to be named said.

It was also noticed that the hospital lab collected fewer swabs and they were instructed to collect a minimum of 500 swabs per day. "We can test 500 samples, yes, but can only test patients who are sent to us. 180 people came to us and we tested all of them," the doctor added.

The Anesthesia department at the hospital had six technicians, but there were no patients on ventilators. The minister questioned why the technicians were not sent to other hospitals that require staff.

"If the medical education department wants to divert our staff, they are free to do it. How can we depute our staff ourselves to other hospitals? Anaesthetists are the only ones who can intubate patients and just because we don't have any ventilator patients now, doesn't mean we won't get any in future," said the doctor.

Dr Sudhakar also warned the hospital management to strictly follow guidelines and send asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients to Covid Care Centres so that beds are available to those who need it. The minister spoke to patients and found that they were asymptomatic.

"One needs to understand that when patients come they are symptomatic but with time and treatment, they get better and their symptoms disappear. We cannot discharge immediately and have to follow the protocol," the doctor said.