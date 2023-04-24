Cyclist killed after being knocked down by over-speeding SUV in Bengaluru

An over-speeding SUV knocked down a 47-year-old cyclist near Kodigehalli Gate on the elevated expressway connecting the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday morning.

Hebbal traffic police said the deceased businessman, Nagaraj, a resident of Begur village near Kothanur in north-east Bengaluru, was cycling his way to attend a relative’s housewarming ceremony in Yelahanka. Around 7 am, the SUV bearing registration number KA-03-MQ0045 with A Kumar behind the wheel clipped Nagaraj’s cycle from the rear.

Kumar, a farmer from Chikkaballapur who was returning home after selling flowers in the city, hailed an ambulance and shifted Nagaraj to hospital. But Nagaraj succumbed to his injuries when doctors began treating him. Police rushed to the spot, seized the SUV, and arrested Kumar.

Police said Kumar was not under the influence of alcohol. Kumar told the police that he didn't expect to see a cyclist on the expressway and failed to notice him.