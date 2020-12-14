Dayananda Sagar hosts international conferences in virtual mode

The departments of computer science and engineering, information science and engineering, MCA and mathematics of the Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering hosted a three-day international conference on ‘Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Computational Mathematics’ between December 7 and 9.

The conference, said to be the largest computing conference in online mode, was inaugurated by Dr K N Balasubramanya Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, Dayananda Sagar University.

Besides AI, the conference threw light on machine learning, data analytics, cybersecurity and applied mathematics.

More than 128 research papers were received, of which 117 were chosen for presentation, the college said.

Engineering meet

A three-day international conference on Recent Trends in Electrical, Electronics, Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Medical Electronics and Physics (ICRTEETIMP-2020) was organised by the Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering between December 7 and 9.

Dr H P Kincha, former Vice-Chancellor of VTU Belagavi, and Galiswamy, secretary, DSI, inaugurated the conference.

Scholars and researchers in the field of electronics engineering from across the globe participated. About 285 research articles were presented during the conference. Over 800 students took part in the conference in virtual mode.