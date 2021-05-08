Dayananda Sagar Institutions to offer free online training for II PUC students

To help second-year PUC students facing exams in the middle of a raging pandemic, the city-based Dayananda Sagar Institutions (DSI) has come forward to offer free online classes.

The institution is collaborating with subject experts and teachers from various PU colleges in Bengaluru to offer a planned intensive learning opportunity.

Sessions for the science stream will focus on subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, while this year’s preparatory programme will also be extended to the Commerce stream, including for Computer Science, Accountancy, Basic Mathematics, Business Studies, Economics and Statistics, an official release from the Dayananda Sagar Institutions read.

Interested students can visit the DSI website: www.dayanandasagar.edu to register for the programme.

Classes will begin on May 10 and students need to have access to a computer with an internet connection or any handheld device with net connectivity.

Students can also write to janardhan.dsi@gmail.com for more details or call on 98800 59065/98440 78858 (Science) or 99010 83132/90351 47227 (Commerce) for more details and information.