Days away from convocation, headless BU struggles to organise event

With only three days to go for its annual convocation, a headless Bangalore University has been unable to make any arrangements for the big event.

University authorities are struggling to go ahead with the preparations because there is no vice-chancellor to give approvals. The university has neither prepared invites nor made the payment to the convocation hall where the convocation has been scheduled for April 8. Shockingly, no communication has been sent to rank holders about the event either.

In the meantime, syndicate members have alleged interference from Prof K R Venugopal whose appointment as vice-chancellor was quashed by the high court on March 16, 2022.

At a recent news conference, syndicate members nominated by the governor sought to know in what capacity Venugopal had sent an e-mail communication to the varsity’s registrar (administration) asking him to look after day-to-day activities such as making the payroll and issues related to students.

“How can a suspended person still issue directions to the statutory officer of the university? This is a clear misuse of power,” syndicate member M Udaya Kumar said.

Members also released documents that showed the file communication between the governor and the government before Prof Venugopal’s appointment in 2018.

“The government had expressed a clear opinion why he should not be appointed the vice-chancellor. Despite that, the-then governor appointed him,” a member said.

Meanwhile, the higher education department is preparing to appoint one of the senior deans as interim vice-chancellor and has sought a list from the university, a source said.

Ban on protests condemned

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has condemned the circular issued by Bangalore University’s registrar (administration) restricting students and staff from staging protests on the Jnanabharathi campus.

In a statement released to the press, the organisation said that nobody can curtail the students’ rights.

