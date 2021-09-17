'Decision soon on extending Bengaluru metro timings'

Decision soon on extending Bengaluru metro timings: R Ashoka

Other ministers who represent Bengaluru also want the metro service extended beyond 8 pm

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2021, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 03:22 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government would soon take a call on extending the timings of metro trains beyond 8 pm. 

“I am aware that stopping metro services at 8 pm is creating problems for citizens. I will discuss this with the chief minister and a decision will be taken in a few days,” he said. 

Other ministers who represent Bengaluru also want the metro service extended beyond 8 pm. “The night curfew is till 9 pm. Until then, shops and hotels will be open anyway.

People working in these establishments are facing problems to go home,” Housing Minister V Somanna said. “It’s unscientific to stop metro trains at 8 pm. It’s good to run the trains till 11 pm,” he said.

Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Minister Munirathna is on the same page on this issue. “The stoppage of metro trains at 8 pm is affecting the poor and middle class. The timings have to be extended,” he said. 

Earlier in the day, Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan met BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez with a formal petition seeking extension of the train services from 5 am until 10 pm. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Namma Metro
Covid-19
Bengaluru
Karnataka
R Ashoka

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 