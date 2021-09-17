Decision soon on extending Bengaluru metro timings: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government would soon take a call on extending the timings of metro trains beyond 8 pm.
“I am aware that stopping metro services at 8 pm is creating problems for citizens. I will discuss this with the chief minister and a decision will be taken in a few days,” he said.
Other ministers who represent Bengaluru also want the metro service extended beyond 8 pm. “The night curfew is till 9 pm. Until then, shops and hotels will be open anyway.
People working in these establishments are facing problems to go home,” Housing Minister V Somanna said. “It’s unscientific to stop metro trains at 8 pm. It’s good to run the trains till 11 pm,” he said.
Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Minister Munirathna is on the same page on this issue. “The stoppage of metro trains at 8 pm is affecting the poor and middle class. The timings have to be extended,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan met BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez with a formal petition seeking extension of the train services from 5 am until 10 pm.
