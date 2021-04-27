Declared positive without testing, Bengaluru man bombarded by calls to get hospitalised

When Covid-positive citizens are struggling to get hospital beds, some are stumped by fake BBMP calls, claiming they have tested positive and had to be hospitalised.

HSR Layout resident Ramakrishna Reddy was one of the victims bombarded by such calls.

Ramakrishna narrated his ordeal to DH: “My last Covid-19 test was three months ago, and I have not tested myself after that. But on Saturday (April 24), I received a message stating that I have tested positive. Soon, I got calls, supposedly from the BBMP saying they would be sending an ambulance to admit me. They even got my name right."

He repeatedly tried convincing the ‘Palike’ officials that he had not even got tested. “But they kept calling me for two days.”

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He then took to social media, tagging the BBMP chief commissioner and the administrator. But no action was taken and the calls continued.

Eventually, Reddy said, “The calls stopped, but only after I told the officials that I would highlight the issue in the media.”

At times, hospitals have been refusing admission to even patients with severe symptoms if they had no BU (Bengaluru Urban) number. But in Ramakrishna’s case, the number was generated unnecessarily, although he had not even got himself tested.

The ‘Palike’ had generated the BU number without an SRF ID. Instead of a 13-digit SRF ID number, the SRF ID generated for Reddy was “0”.

Will take police help, says BBMP chief

When DH raised the matter with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, he said he would contact the city police commissioner to trace and punish those who are making wrong use of the call centres.

Going forward, he said: “Any citizen who gets fake calls from the BBMP or any call centre forcing them to get admitted without testing themselves can raise the issue with us through the media or the police.”