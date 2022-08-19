Decomposed body found in MS Building sump

A man aged about 35 years was found dead in a sump on the MS Building premises in the heart of Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

The sump cleaner discovered the slightly decomposed body around 10:30 am. The sump's open lid had drawn him to the place. He peered down and saw the body floating inside, said the assistant commissioner of police (Cubbon Park subdivision).

The cleaner called the police. The police had the water pumped out, retrieved the body and sent it to the mortuary. The deceased is yet to be identified, the officer added.

"There were no injury marks on the body. It looks like a case of drowning and we are investigating if it was an accident or something else," the ACP said.

The place where the sump is located doesn't have any CCTV cameras. The officer said it was "too early" to arrive at any conclusion.

"It's a huge sump with an area of 20x30 feet. Its depth is about 12 feet. Its water is meant for use in fire-extinguishing activities by the secretariat fire station," the officer added.

The Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case of unnatural death.

MS, or Multi-Storied Building, is a large complex next to the Vikasa Soudha and houses the offices of many state government departments.