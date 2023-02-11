Ambulance service, helpline for animals in Bengaluru

Dedicated ambulance service, helpline for animals in Bengaluru

The ambulances, to be launched on February 14, will be stationed in South Bengaluru and will attend to complaints from across the city

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 11 2023, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 07:25 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Praana Animal Foundation is launching a 24/7 dedicated ambulance service and helpline to tend to animals that are hurt or need immediate attention. The services are being launched considering the shortage of ambulances and proper treatment facilities for the animals in the city.

"Most of the rescue centres and homes are located either in North or East Bengaluru. Many animals die due to the delay in access to emergency care. This prompted the foundation to come up with this initiative," said Samyukta Hornad, founder, Praana Animal Foundation.

Read | Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

On an average, a shelter receives close to 50 calls regarding animal trauma cases daily and many of them go unattended owing to lack of facilities, she added. Samyukta stressed on the need for bigger ambulances since shifting cows and other large animals to rescue centres is challenging.

The ambulances, to be launched on February 14, will be stationed in South Bengaluru and will attend to complaints from across the city. The foundation has also joined hands with four hospitals to provide treatment facilities. They also plan to start a 24/7 veterinary clinic. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Animals

What's Brewing

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Time for a light-smart life

Time for a light-smart life

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

DH Toon: Govt withdraws 'cow hug day' appeal

DH Toon: Govt withdraws 'cow hug day' appeal

 