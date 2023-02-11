Dedicated ambulance service, helpline for animals in Bengaluru

Praana Animal Foundation is launching a 24/7 dedicated ambulance service and helpline to tend to animals that are hurt or need immediate attention. The services are being launched considering the shortage of ambulances and proper treatment facilities for the animals in the city.

"Most of the rescue centres and homes are located either in North or East Bengaluru. Many animals die due to the delay in access to emergency care. This prompted the foundation to come up with this initiative," said Samyukta Hornad, founder, Praana Animal Foundation.

Read | Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

On an average, a shelter receives close to 50 calls regarding animal trauma cases daily and many of them go unattended owing to lack of facilities, she added. Samyukta stressed on the need for bigger ambulances since shifting cows and other large animals to rescue centres is challenging.

The ambulances, to be launched on February 14, will be stationed in South Bengaluru and will attend to complaints from across the city. The foundation has also joined hands with four hospitals to provide treatment facilities. They also plan to start a 24/7 veterinary clinic.