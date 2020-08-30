Deer could be relocated from Turahalli Forest to Bannerghatta Park: Report

'Deer may be relocated from Turahalli to Bannerghatta'

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 30 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 12:05 ist
The Forest Department rehabilitated a deer that wandered out of the Turahalli State Forest (TSF) on Friday night. 

This was the fourth incident of this nature within this week and has led to officers to contemplate relocating deer from the TSF and Turahalli Minor Forest (TMF) to the Bannerghatta National Park, as reported by New Indian Express

“We waited till late at night when there was little human movement before rescuing the deer. This has become a common activity for us now,” Anthony S M, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests, told the source. 

While a survey for the same has not recently been conducted, it is believed that the deer population in TSF and TMF has exceeded the capacity of the two places. 

Despite a 100-metre buffer zone, it is becoming increasingly challenging for animals to remain unaffected amid the increasing urbanisation. 

“There is a need for intensified protection of this essential lung space, which is why we are contemplating relocating some of the animals,” Anthony told the publication. 

Special teams have been assigned the task of keeping an eye of the whereabouts of the animals, to prevent straying, whilst also looking out for poachers.
 

Turahalli forest
Bannerghatta Park
Bannerghatta National Park
Deer
deer poaching
Karnataka
Bengaluru

