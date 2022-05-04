Delay in shifting utilities will affect metro work

Shifting of utilities has delayed the work on the Silk Board-KR Puram metro line on the Outer Ring Road (Phase 2A).

During a meeting headed by the chief secretary, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) had communicated that the work on shifting the gas pipelines would be completed by October 2021.

Similar assurances were given during the four previous meeting, including the most recent one on April 27.

However, the shifting work is going on at Kadubeesanahalli and KR Puram. As a result, the metro work has been delayed in these areas, said BMRCL officials.

“Any further delay will have a direct impact on the project. We have sought expedition of the work,” an official said.

To a question, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez said the matter has been discussed at the meeting. “GAIL has assured us of completing the work at the earliest,” he said.