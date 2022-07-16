Delimitation is unscientific: Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said the BBMP ward delimitation report was "unscientific" and that it was done to "help" the BJP in the upcoming civic body polls.
"Delimitation has been done for the benefit of the BJP, and not for the convenience of citizens," Reddy, a former Bengaluru affairs minister, said, adding that there was no uniformity in the population of wards.
"The average population in constituencies represented by Congress MLAs is 36,753 as against 33,927 in BJP-ruled segments. The average population size in Chamarajpet is 39,000, while it is 32,000 in Chickpet," Reddy pointed out.
According to Reddy, the Urban Development Department received 3,833 objections and most of them were related to ward names.
"On Monday, we will discuss it with our legal team and decide on contesting this report," Reddy said, accusing the BJP of gerrymandering.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PES students design smartwatch for pets
'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time
Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank
Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song