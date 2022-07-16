Delimitation is unscientific: Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said the BBMP ward delimitation report was "unscientific" and that it was done to "help" the BJP in the upcoming civic body polls.

"Delimitation has been done for the benefit of the BJP, and not for the convenience of citizens," Reddy, a former Bengaluru affairs minister, said, adding that there was no uniformity in the population of wards.

"The average population in constituencies represented by Congress MLAs is 36,753 as against 33,927 in BJP-ruled segments. The average population size in Chamarajpet is 39,000, while it is 32,000 in Chickpet," Reddy pointed out.

According to Reddy, the Urban Development Department received 3,833 objections and most of them were related to ward names.

"On Monday, we will discuss it with our legal team and decide on contesting this report," Reddy said, accusing the BJP of gerrymandering.