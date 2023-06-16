B'luru: Delivery boy thrashed over kidnapping claims

Delivery boy allegedly thrashed by residents over claims of kidnapping a girl

CCTV camera footage of a paying guest accommodation adjacent to the apartment captured the girl going to terrace alone.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 23:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by residents of an apartment near Electronics City on June 12.

The delivery boy is said to be from Assam and the incident has taken a regional turn.

Following a series of tweets by a few residents, the chief minister of Assam has asked the Karnataka chief minister to provide protection and justice for the incident.

It all started with an eight year-old girl cooking up a story that she was kidnapped by a food delivery boy. The girl had gone to the terrace to play while her parents were sending their son to school. They searched for her and found her on the terrace. When they questioned the girl she alleged that a food delivery boy had brought her to the terrace.

Read | Bengaluru: Man bludgeons alcoholic father to death with stone pestle, arrested

The angered residents assaulted the delivery boy. The Hoysala patrolling police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, CCTV camera footage of a paying guest accommodation adjacent to the apartment captured the girl going to terrace alone.

"The allegations made by the girl on the delivery boy turned out to be false. The delivery boy has not filed any complaint with us. So, we cannot take any action against any one," a senior officer said.

CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in his tweet stated 'the acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.

The delivery boy is 30 years old and is living with his wife and five-year-old daughter in the city. He has refused to file any complaint.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

 