Delivery boy allegedly thrashed by residents over claims of kidnapping a girl

A delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by residents of an apartment near Electronics City on June 12.

The delivery boy is said to be from Assam and the incident has taken a regional turn.

Following a series of tweets by a few residents, the chief minister of Assam has asked the Karnataka chief minister to provide protection and justice for the incident.

It all started with an eight year-old girl cooking up a story that she was kidnapped by a food delivery boy. The girl had gone to the terrace to play while her parents were sending their son to school. They searched for her and found her on the terrace. When they questioned the girl she alleged that a food delivery boy had brought her to the terrace.

Read | Bengaluru: Man bludgeons alcoholic father to death with stone pestle, arrested

The angered residents assaulted the delivery boy. The Hoysala patrolling police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, CCTV camera footage of a paying guest accommodation adjacent to the apartment captured the girl going to terrace alone.

"The allegations made by the girl on the delivery boy turned out to be false. The delivery boy has not filed any complaint with us. So, we cannot take any action against any one," a senior officer said.

CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in his tweet stated 'the acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.

The delivery boy is 30 years old and is living with his wife and five-year-old daughter in the city. He has refused to file any complaint.