Delivery boy from Assam assaulted after 8-year-old girl fabricates kidnap story

CCTV footage from a nearby paying guest accommodation captured the girl going to the terrace unaccompanied.

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 03:18 ist
A delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by residents of an apartment near Electronics City on June 12. The delivery boy, who hails from Assam, has chosen not to file a complaint, and the incident has taken on a regional dimension.

The incident began with an eight-year-old girl fabricating a story about being kidnapped by the food delivery boy. While the girl’s parents were preparing to send their son to school, she went to the terrace to play. The parents looked for her and eventually found her on the terrace. On questioning, the girl pointed to the food delivery boy, alleging that he had brought her there.

Enraged by the accusation, the apartment residents assaulted the delivery boy and notified the police control room.

The situation was brought under control by the Hoysala patrolling police, who arrived at the scene.

“The allegations made by the girl against the delivery boy turned out to be false. The delivery boy, who is 30 years old and resides in the city with his wife and five-year-old daughter, has chosen not to file a complaint. So, we cannot take action against anyone,” a senior officer said. 

After several residents tweeted about the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached out to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, urging him to provide protection and justice in the matter.

Expressing deep concern, Sarma tweeted: “The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.”

