Demolition drive: HC extends BBMP deadline by two weeks to submit fresh affidavit

The high court on Wednesday extended the deadline for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by two weeks to submit a fresh affidavit regarding the ongoing demolition drive against encroachments along storm water drains in the city. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale orally expressed dismay that there is no coordination among different sections of the civic agency.

“There is a chaotic situation in the corporation. Nobody knows what they are doing. The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing,” the chief justice observed. During the hearing, the bench said that, according to newspaper reports, the building owners are showing stay orders whenever the BBMP officials go there for demolition. The bench said that it is because of the lack of coordination that the officers of the BBMP are not made aware by the corporation.

“As the monsoon is approaching, if effective steps are not taken, the situation would be very difficult to be managed by the BBMP, and it may also cause some health hazards. The counsel for the BBMP on instruction submits that the demolition drive is on, and two weeks’ time is sought to submit a fresh status report,” the bench said.