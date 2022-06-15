Dengue cases rise but no deaths; Bengaluru Urban worst affected

Early rains have provided the perfect breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes in Karnataka with as many as 2,886 suspected cases being reported this month alone. Of this, 146 are confirmed cases of dengue.

While there have been no dengue deaths in the state this year, more than 36,000 suspected cases have been identified. Confirmed cases stand at 1,860.

Within the BBMP limits, 15,502 suspected dengue cases have been identified. Of them, 388 are confirmed cases.

Last year, there were 7,189 confirmed cases of dengue. Five of them died.

Dengue cases are rising across Karnataka. Udupi (217), Mysuru (171), Chitradurga (105), Koppal (94), Ballari (89), Vijayapura (85), Dakshina Kannada (81), Shivamogga (76) and Davangere (60) are the worst-affected districts after Bengaluru Urban. The remaining districts have fewer than 50 cases each.

Chikungunya is also raising its ugly head with 27 districts reporting more than 10,000 suspected cases. More than 6,000 people have taken blood tests and 447 have a fever. Vijayapura (96), Kolar (76), Bengaluru Rural (38), Tumakuru (36), Chitradurga (26), Davangere (19), Hassan (15), Ramanagara (14), Bagalkot (11) and Shivamoga (10) are the worst-affected districts. The remaining districts have fewer than 10 cases each.

An official in the Department of Health and Family Welfare attributed the spike in dengue and chikungunya cases to weather changes, especially early rains. Maintaining basic hygiene and cleanliness are key precautionary measures, the official added.