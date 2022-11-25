Department of Animal Husbandry to celebrate National Milk Day in Bengaluru

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will celebrate 'National Milk Day' to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the 'Father of the White Revolution in India', on November 26 in Bengaluru.

This programme is organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a statement from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry said.

The prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022 will also be conferred during the event.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan will inaugurate the Animal Quarantine Certification Services (AQCS) as part of the celebrations in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru.

Also Read | Online pass permit to be mandatory for cattle transport in Karnataka

"AQCS will be equipped with an online clearance system for imports of livestock products and livestock in due course and be a game changer for the local economy," the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

Balyan will also lay the foundation stone for an advanced training facility at Central Frozen Semen Production and Training Institute at Hesaraghatta and Karnataka Bovine IVF (Invitro-fertilization) activities at Central Cattle Breeding Farm at Hesaraghatta.

A book on the life of Varghese Kurian and a booklet on milk adulteration will be released at the event which is organised jointly by the Centre, Karnataka government, the National Dairy Development Board and Karnataka Milk Federation.

Karnataka Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chauhan, KMF Chairman Balachandra L Jarkiholi as well as senior central and state government officials will be present at the event.