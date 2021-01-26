‘Depressed,’ actor Jayashree ‘dies by suicide’

Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah, who became famous through her participation in a reality show, was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on Sunday night.

The 32-year-old actor was staying in Sandhya Kirana, a rehabilitation centre at Kadabagere on Magadi Road. She was found hanging in her room.

Police said that Jayashree was last seen on Sunday night when she returned to her room after dinner.

"When she did not come out of the room in the morning, the staffers suspected something amiss. They looked through her window and found her body hanging," a police official said.

The Madanayakanahalli police, who registered a case, said that they have found a death note in the room. "Jayashree has mentioned her uncle and has sought his forgiveness. Jayashree's mother owns six houses, which have been rented. The letter mentions pending rent from these houses."

Jayashree, who was a model initially, participated in the Kannada reality show 'Big Boss'. After completing it, she acted in 'Uppu Huli Khara', 'Kannada Gottilla' and other films.

She was living with her mother, but went into depression some months ago.

"Jayashree had even posted about a suicide attempt on social media. She was admitted to Sandhya Kirana for treatment. Her relatives have given a statement in this regard," a police official said.