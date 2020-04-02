Depute male teachers under 50 for COVID-19 work: Minister

State primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar directed department officials to depute only male teachers below the age of 50 for COVID-19 related work.

In a communication to the officials, Kumar said: "Only in case of an emergency, women teachers should be deputed. Otherwise, only male teachers aged below 50 should be deployed for COVID-19-related work, assigned by the health and family welfare department."

The move came following objections from the teaching community for assigning them for Covid-19-related work.