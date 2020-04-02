'Depute male teachers under 50 for COVID-19 work'

Depute male teachers under 50 for COVID-19 work: Minister

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 01:05 ist
S Suresh Kumar. (DH Photo)

State primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar directed department officials to depute only male teachers below the age of 50 for COVID-19 related work.

In a communication to the officials, Kumar said: "Only in case of an emergency, women teachers should be deputed. Otherwise, only male teachers aged below 50 should be deployed for COVID-19-related work,  assigned by the health and family welfare department."

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The move came following objections from the teaching community for assigning them for Covid-19-related work. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
S Suresh Kumar
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 