Depute male teachers under 50 for COVID-19 work: Minister

State primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar directed department officials to depute only male teachers below the age of 50 for COVID-19 related work.
In a communication to the officials, Kumar said: "Only in case of an emergency, women teachers should be deputed. Otherwise, only male teachers aged below 50 should be deployed for COVID-19-related work, assigned by the health and family welfare department."
The move came following objections from the teaching community for assigning them for Covid-19-related work.
