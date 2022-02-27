Despite late flowering, mangoes to flood Bengaluru markets

The King of Fruits is set to defy the 'off year' tag and please mango lovers this year. The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd (KSMDMCL) has not only estimated production of 10-13 lakh tonnes of mangoes this summer but also expects the availability of the fruits till August due to delayed flowering.

After the initial estimation by the Technical Advisory Team, board officials were worried about the delayed flower initiation in mango plants on 1.76 lakh hectares due to unprecedented rains. "Despite rains, all varieties have demonstrated good flowering, especially the popular 'Badami' variety which has seen 95% flowering so far this season," explained C G Nagaraju, managing director, KSMDMCL. Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural districts are expected to produce 60% of the state's share.

Stressing that the availability of mangoes depends on the prevalent weather conditions, a senior official said, "We hope there are no rains till the fruit-setting process is over to avoid fungal infection." The early season, expected to commence by the second fortnight of April, will be characterised by varieties like Kesar, Sendura and Raspuri followed by Mallika and Badami in the mid-season. Varieties like Neelam, Totapuri and Malgoba are set to hit markets during the late season, according to officials.

The supply chain, which was strained in the last two years due to the pandemic restrictions, is expected to get better this year as better linkage systems have developed. The board has also planned a training programme for farmers and buyers and a sellers' meeting to encourage mango growers.

Provided there are no restrictions, the board also hopes to hold the annual 'Mango Mela' in Lalbagh in Bengaluru and other districts. As always, mangoes will be available on the online Karsiri portal and apartment linking will also be done.

