Destitute woman jumps off flyover

A mentally challenged woman in her fifties jumped to death from a flyover on Vanivilas Road near Basavanagudi in southern Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Basavanagudi police quoted roadside vendors as saying that they occasionally saw the destitute woman wandering around the area. Police are yet to identify her and are making inquiries about her family.

Around 1.40 pm, the woman was seen walking on the half-kilometre-long VV Puram flyover.

After reaching the mid-ramp of the flyover, she climbed the side railing and leapt down, passersby told the police.