DH Impact: BDA rejects trust’s proposal to buy Civic Amenity site

The board, chaired by Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, also decided to issue notice to the trust

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2023, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 04:26 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

After a DH report sparked public pressure, the BDA has rejected a proposal by a Chitradurga-based trust to buy a prime Civic Amenity (CA) site leased to it for 30 years.

The decision was taken at a recent Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) board meeting on the grounds that the trust did not build a Kannada medium school on a 26,253 square-foot land allotted to it.

The board, chaired by Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, also decided to issue notice to the trust for not using the plot for the purpose it was specified.

Also Read | Officials deputed to poll duty, concerns mount on slowdown of infra works in Bengaluru
 

The CA site at Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout 2nd Block was allotted to the Devaraj Urs Education Society in 2011 to build a school.

While the BBMP was the original allottee, the BDA took back the CA site as it did not build a school during the specified time. However, it did not take action against the trust for not building the school over the last 11 years. The trust belongs to Holalkere MLA M Chand Rappa.

On September 18, DH reported on a proposal from the trust to acquire the entire CA site for Rs 9.97 crore. The proposal had been submitted following an amendment to the BDA Act allowing private trusts to grab CA sites leased to them.

The report coupled with public pressure to retain the site to build a school prompted the BDA board to reject the proposal for its outright purchase.

Bengaluru
Bangalore Development Authority
BDA
Karnataka

