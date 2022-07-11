DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Massive peak-hour crowds at BMTC bus stops across Bengaluru is a telling statement of the city's biggest mobility problem

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio!

Massive peak-hour crowds at BMTC bus stops across Bengaluru is a telling statement of the city's biggest mobility problem: A grossly inadequate public transport system mandated to serve a population in excess of 1.3 crore.

How do commuters cope? Is there a way to address this widening gap between supply and demand?

DH Radio's Amrit Kaur Janagal does a deep-dive, interacting with a bunch of regular bus users and a seasoned mobility analyst.

Listen in...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

dh radio
DH Podcast
Bengaluru
Bus services

What's Brewing

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

 