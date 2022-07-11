DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Hello and welcome to DH Radio!

Massive peak-hour crowds at BMTC bus stops across Bengaluru is a telling statement of the city's biggest mobility problem: A grossly inadequate public transport system mandated to serve a population in excess of 1.3 crore.

How do commuters cope? Is there a way to address this widening gap between supply and demand?

DH Radio's Amrit Kaur Janagal does a deep-dive, interacting with a bunch of regular bus users and a seasoned mobility analyst.

Listen in...