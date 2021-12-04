DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?

DH Radio | Can bike-taxis finally fill last-mile connectivity gap?

Bike Taxis offer a very viable option for first and last-mile connectivity

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 04 2021, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 08:06 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

Now legal in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka, Bike Taxis offer a very viable option for first and last-mile connectivity. 

In this episode, DH Radio's J Shiruti speaks to bike riders called captains and actual users, while Rasheed Kappan interacts with Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka and multi-modal commute platform Tummoc's co-founder and CEO Hiranmay Mallick. Listen in!

