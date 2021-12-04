DH Radio | Can bike-taxis finally fill last-mile connectivity gap?

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

Now legal in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka, Bike Taxis offer a very viable option for first and last-mile connectivity.

In this episode, DH Radio's J Shiruti speaks to bike riders called captains and actual users, while Rasheed Kappan interacts with Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka and multi-modal commute platform Tummoc's co-founder and CEO Hiranmay Mallick. Listen in!