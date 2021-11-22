DH Radio | Suburban rail for Bengaluru: A long, long wait

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
For 36 years, Bengaluru has been waiting for an affordable, well-connected suburban rail network system. Despite its huge potential to decongest the city's notoriously crowded roads, the project is yet to take off. Why?
To discuss this, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Sanjeev Dyamannavar, a seasoned mobility analyst who has been actively tracking and campaigning for this rail network for years.
Listen in...
