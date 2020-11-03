The Lead: N S Mukunda on citizen activism in Bengaluru

DH Radio | The Lead: N S Mukunda on citizen activism in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 03 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 07:53 ist
N S Mukunda. Credit: DH File Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, a veteran civic activist from Bengaluru N S Mukunda talks about citizen activism in India's silicon city.

Hi and welcome to the Lead from DH Radio. In today's episode, you will listen to DH's Rasheed Kappan talk to a veteran civic activist from Bengaluru N S Mukunda. listen in.

Rasheed Kappan: Civic activism has today emerged as a formidable force in Bengaluru city. But, two decades ago, when the trend was in its infancy, one man took the lead to give citizens a pan-city voice that articulated the civic problems with purpose. We have with us here veteran civic activist N S Mukunda from the Citizens Action Forum. He is going to trace the evolution of the movement and more. Mr Mukunda, you have been active in the city's civic space for over two decades. What was your experience in the initial years?

N S Mukunda: I started my civic activism by Jangraha. After a few years, I had a difference of opinion in principle with them. My idea was that once you take up civic activism, you should take it to a logical and get a share in the political power also, otherwise you will forever remain a fringe power...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Bengaluru
dh radio
DH Podcast
Citizen activism

