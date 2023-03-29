DH report prompts action against BDA officials

DH report prompts Lokayukta action against BDA officials    

The reports pointed to the Rs 675-crore worth tenders floated by BDA without approval from the government-constituted committee

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 29 2023, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 03:55 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed suo-moto proceedings against BDA officials for failing to get mandatory approval from the committee headed by a retired judge while calling for tenders.

The action was taken by the Upa Lokayukta following news reports in DH.

The reports pointed to the Rs 675-crore worth tenders floated by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for electrical works at the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout without approval from the government-constituted committee.  

Also Read | K'taka Rashtra Samithi questions appointment of Lokayukta

In the notice, the Upa Lokayukta felt that the failure of the officials to obtain the mandatory approval showed their negligence in discharging duties and this can be considered as “maladministration” under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. 

Based on the proceedings, the engineer officer, BDA, and executive engineer (Electrical), BDA, have been issued a notice seeking a report.

