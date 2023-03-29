DH report prompts Lokayukta action against BDA officials    

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed suo-moto proceedings against BDA officials for failing to get mandatory approval from the committee headed by a retired judge while calling for tenders.

The action was taken by the Upa Lokayukta following news reports in DH.

The reports pointed to the Rs 675-crore worth tenders floated by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for electrical works at the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout without approval from the government-constituted committee.

In the notice, the Upa Lokayukta felt that the failure of the officials to obtain the mandatory approval showed their negligence in discharging duties and this can be considered as “maladministration” under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

Based on the proceedings, the engineer officer, BDA, and executive engineer (Electrical), BDA, have been issued a notice seeking a report.