DH Toon | Go First flight from B'luru leaves without 50+ flyers

DH Toon | Go First flight leaves without 50+ flyers

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 11 2023, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 06:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A Go First flight to Delhi left the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru early on Monday leaving more than 50 passengers behind, some of the passengers alleged.

The incident evoked sharp reactions on Twitter where users who introduced themselves as passengers who could not board the flight – G8 116 – slammed the airline for the alleged negligence.

Go First
Bengaluru news
DH Toon
Karnataka News
flights

