Disaster management plan ready for Aero India

For the first time in the Aero India air show, a disaster management plan, based on the 'Karnataka Geo-Technology System' has been put in place for disaster preparedness.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has prepared this plan to effectively deal with disasters such as plane crashes, bomb blasts, stampedes, fire accidents, and other unprecedented incidents that could occur at the Yelahanka Air Base. The plan was formulated using modern technology - a geographic information system (GIS) and a remote sensing system, keeping in mind past experiences from previous air shows.

The 'Karnataka Geographical Information System' (KGIS) will be used to manage outdoor and indoor disasters in the show and identify required resources.

Also Read | Airbus to go talent-scouting at Aero India 2023

An analysis of the areas surrounding the Yelahanka Air Base has been undertaken and a base map has been prepared. The extent of the overall aerial display area has been demarcated into outdoor and indoor grids and sub grids. The overall area has been demarcated into nine grids.

In addition to these measures, the air show's 'Integrated Communications Control Centre' will play a key role in the coordination required between the outdoor and indoor disaster management. Various departments have also collaboratively drawn up a plan to deal with any kind of emergency that may occur outside the air base premises. Plans are in place to prevent damage to the public and any property, and to also evacuate victims to safe places and provide immediate treatment, if need be.

More than one lakh people, including entrepreneurs, investors, exhibitors, and officials are expected to participate in the air show which will be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.