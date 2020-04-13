Discharged coronavirus patients get standing ovation at this Bengaluru hospital

Patients cured of the COVID-19 disease at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram are sent home with a standing ovation and a bouquet of flowers.

The designated treatment centre for COVID-19 patients added this expression of elation to mark each tiny victory in the fight against the novel coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc in several countries.

The cheerful sendoff was given to Patient 68, a 21-year-old youth who returned from London on March 17, was self-quarantined and subsequently admitted to the hospital on March 27 after he experienced respiratory difficulties.

KC General’s superintendent Dr Venkateshiah M S said the youngster should have been discharged on Thursday after the end of his 14-day mandatory hospital quarantine treatment.

“But he tested positive for the disease on the 14th day, prompting further tests conducted every 24 hours,” Dr Venkateshiah said. He clarified that the youth was given the all-clear to leave when he tested negative in the subsequent readings taken in 24- and 48-hour gaps.

The youth prepared to leave with his father along with Patient 25, a 51-year-old London returnee. As the duo were getting discharged, the medical staff gave a thunderous applause. A doctor also offered a bouquet of flowers to the patient, Kunal, at the entrance. An extremely touched Kunal wanted to touch the doctor’s feet, but ended up with a namaste to the staff.

A video of the event, shot by Patient 25, has gone viral on social media.

Dr Venkateshiah said the idea to applaud the discharged COVID-19 patients was born during consultations with the medical staff.

“We wanted to give the patient a psychological boost and to ensure that he or she would not slip into depression. If a person’s mental state is positive, he can recover better. Mental distress is an important thing to address, especially in COVID-19 cases,” he said.

The medical superintendent said the hospital began accepting patients testing positive for, and suspected of, COVID-19 disease from March 12. “We have treated more than 100 COVID-19 in-patients so far, including suspected cases and 10 positive cases,” he said.

While four positive cases have been discharged, two patients were voluntarily transferred to a private hospital. One patient was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) after he developed pneumonia symptoms. But the patient was subsequently discharged from there.

Same idea at Chikkaballapur

The Chikkaballapur district administration on Saturday adopted the idea to applaud those cured of the COVID-19 infection.

Doctors, medical staff, police and corporation employees applauded and handed flower plants to four patients who were discharged from the district hospital.